St Killian’s pupils achieve best GCSE results in school’s history

Following on from last week’s excellent A level results, staff and GCSE students at St Killian’s College have delivered the best set of results on the college’s tenth anniversary.

An impressive 92 per cent of students achieved five A*-C, with 85 per cent achieving five+A*-C, including English and maths.

In addition, 77 per cent of students attained seven+ A* - C grades including English and maths.

Top achievers include Niamh Walsh with 9A* 1A, Caoimhe, Philpott 6A* 4A, Maria

Maginnis 6A* 3A, Cathal Hynds 5A* 5A, Euan McSparron 5A* 5A, Keeva O’Mullan 5A* 4 A, Cara Lemon 4A* 6 A, Conor O’Hara 4 A* 6 As Samantha Clarke 3A* 7A, Ciara Healy 3 A* 7A and Claire Conlon 10 As.

Pride of place goes to Anna Ewings and Sienna Taggart who each achieved an impressive 10 A*.

Anna will study A levels in biology, chemistry, mathematics and PE while Sienna will study biology, chemistry, English literature and history for A Level.

St Killian’s principal Jonny Brady said that one of the college’s continuing successes is the mentoring system which supports students in reaching their full potential.

As a result, many have outperformed their predicted results by achieving up to four additional GCSE passes, he said.

The college has widened its curriculum offer to meet the needs of all students and this has proven to be very successful.

Students now have greater opportunity and choice to progress to post 16 and are equipped with the skills sought by employers.

“This record set of results however can mainly be attributed to the commitment and hard work of our students and the dedication of our staff, as well as the support that we enjoy with our parents.

“The college would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of our students on their excellent achievements and look forward to ensuring their future success when they return at post 16,” Mr Brady said.