St. Killian’s girls bring a taste of France to Kells

Two pupils from St. Killian’s College brought a taste of France to Kells during a cookery demonstration in the village.

Sophia Woods and Niamh Reynolds are representing County Antrim in the Mount Charles Big School Cook Off Competition, in association with SuperValu, taking place at Belfast Metropolitan College, Titanic Quarter, on March 4.

The talented team will cook their ‘Five A Day, The Indian Way’ recipe at the finals, for a prestigious panel of chefs, who will be judging on the day.

As part of the competition, shortlisted schools were invited by their local SuperValu store to perform a cookery demonstration and Sophia and Niamh impressed shoppers with their take on French Toast, showing why they were worthy County winners.

Home Economics teacher Catherine Diamond said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity for Sophia and Niamh to further their love for cooking. They are so looking forward to showcasing their skills for the professional judges at the Finals in March, at Belfast Met.”

Each county winning team will receive an apron, a finalist plaque for their school and a chef’s jacket to wear to the finals and the overall winning team will receive a plaque for the winning team, Private Box VIP tickets to an SSE Arena Ice Hockey match and their school will get a £100 voucher for catering equipment of their choice.