St Killian’s College pupils ‘heartbroken’ after Larne river tragedy

Classmates of the Larne teenager who died after falling into the Inver river on Tuesday evening are receiving professional support as the community reels from the tragedy.

Gracie Gordon (14) was a pupil at St Killian’s College, Garron Tower, on the Co Antrim coast.

In a statement issued today (Friday), the college said: “The staff, pupils and entire school community of St Killian’s College are deeply saddened at the sudden death of one of our Year 10 pupils. Gracie Leigh Gordon passed away on Tuesday night following a tragic accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Gracie Leigh’s parents, her sister Charlie Louise, her step brother Mark and her extended family at this time.

“Gracie Leigh’s wide circle of friends and classmates are heartbroken by this untimely loss and are being supported by staff and relevant professionals.

“Gracie Leigh was a very popular pupil who was fiercely loyal and caring and was always there for her friends.

“She will be very much missed in school by fellow pupils and staff alike. She will be remembered with great love and affection by all those who knew her.”

The school went on to say it would like to respect the privacy of the family at this time to deal with their tragic loss.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire school community are with them.”

The loss of Gracie has been felt across the wider Larne community with the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, describing the schoolgirl’s death as “heartbreaking”.

Many many more tributes have been paid online, including from Larne YMCA.

Players from Larne Football Club laid floral tributes at the river before training yesterday (Thursday) morning.