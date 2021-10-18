The accolade celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education.

St Anthony’s international work includes the Bridge to France programme, which gave both students and teachers the opportunity to engage with French citizens while introducing pupils to the French language and culture.

Through this programme children were able learn about some of the incredible engineering involved in creating some of the world’s leading landmarks in France, enhancing their skills in STEM.

St Anthony’s Primary School in Larne has been awarded the Foundation level of the British Council’s prestigious International School Award.

School principal, Aine Fleming said: “At St Anthony’s Primary School we delight in celebrating the different cultures our school brings.

“Having many children with EAL (English as an Additional Language) in our school, we understand the importance of educating pupils about international-mindedness.

“This is embedded in our ethos to be safe, respectful and ready. This is just the beginning of a very exciting journey for St Anthony’s.”.

John Rolfe MBE, Schools Outreach Manager at the British Council, said: “St Anthony’s is committed to developing a whole school approach to embedding and celebrating international work.

“The dedication from everyone is enriching education and supporting globally aware young people and the development of key skills. “