Roddensvale pupils get even more active with funding boost

A Brighter Communities £1000 funding award from Power NI has enabled Roddensvale Primary School to purchase a new range of PE and sports equipment.

Stephen Grant, the teacher who applied for the funding, said: “Our PE equipment was old-fashioned and definitely needed a revamp. The Brighter Communities cash award was an absolute blessing and has enabled us to buy new resources covering all aspects of our PE curriculum including dance, gymnastics, small-sided games and athletics.

“We’re indebted to the awards programme and pupils from all classes are really enjoying participating in a full range of indoor and outdoor activities helping them stretch their abilities.

“PE and special needs go hand in hand and physical activity has a direct impact on our pupils’ daily lifestyle and really helps them develop to reach and indeed exceed their potential.”

Roddensvale principal, John Madden said: “At Roddensvale we provide education and lifestyle support to around 140 pupils aged between three and 19. We deliver a wide-ranging curriculum and additional programmes based on enriching individual students, promoting the best possible outcomes and helping to maximise our students to become all that they can be.

“Our Power NI Brighter Communities grant is contributing fully to this aim and on behalf of pupils, parents and teachers I’d like to thank the energy company for their support.”

To find out more about Brighter Communities, and to make a submission, potential applicants can access information via www.powerni.co.uk/brightercommunities.