Larne High School’s delight at ‘best A Level results the school has ever had’

In a statement the school said that despite the prolonged periods of time spent away from the classroom, the pupils and staff continued to work at their maximum, and the results today (Tuesday) prove how successful it has been in supporting the young people throughout the pandemic.

Of the just over 130 grades awarded at A level, 90 were at grades A* and A or equivalent which, the school noted, is more than twice the national average.

More than 86% of pupils achieved at or better than the Department of Education’s key measure of three grades at A*-C.

Larne High's Head of School Bethany King celebrates as she receives her A Level grades. Bethany will be studying primary Teaching at Stranmillis University College.

There have been some outstanding individual performances with Connor Kleyn achieving four A* grades, Courtney Campbell gaining three A*s and a B, and Deputy Head of School Karli White three A*s and a C.

Amber Leitch, Dickson Tambwe, Katy Barham, Toni Connor-Wallace, Karli White and Amy Gwynne achieved three A* grades and Head of School Bethany King achieved two A*s an A and a B. A further four pupils achieved two A*s and an A.

Dr Reid noted that “the grades achieved by the pupils in the latest round of examinations prove how successful the school’s sixth form remains, and demonstrates that Larne High School is a leading provider of post-16 education in the east Antrim area”.

“We are delighted that the majority of our pupils now remain with us for seven years of secondary education rather than five, and look forward to further success in the coming years with the on-going expansion of sixth form provision to include a wider range of options in Engineering, Music, ICT, Science Geography and Sport, as well as vocational courses at post 16 level in Hair and Beauty.”

Katy and Will Barham who have a straight run of A* and A grades in their A Level examinations

Dr Reid went on to pay tribute to the work of the staff at the school who have again done an excellent job despite the challenge of the pandemic.

“The number of pupils securing university places is higher than ever, with many now accessing high demand degree courses such as Primary Teaching at Stranmillis University College, Nursing, Law, Engineering and Psychology.”

Dr Reid concluded: “I want to congratulate all our Year 14 pupils on the best A Level results the school has ever had and wish them well for the next stage in their career.”

