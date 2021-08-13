Larne High School says hard work behind ‘outstanding’ achievements’ by pupils

In a statement, Larne High School said that over 92% of pupils achieved the Department of Education’s key measure for non-selective schools of five GCSE passes at grades A*-C, with over two thirds of the pupils achieving give grades at A*-C including English and Mathematics.

The school added that it also performs well in terms of the Department of Education’s key measure for grammar schools with three quarters of the pupils achieving at least seven good GCSE grades at A*-C, with the majority of these pupils actually achieving nine qualifications.

More than 63% of pupils achieved seven “good” GCSE grades or equivalent including English and Mathematics.

Ana Marie Dinu achieved six A grades.

Of the pupils gaining nine qualifications, Stephen Olaluwoye topped the table with his results including seven A*/As, Ana Marie Dinu six As, Katie Clements five A*/A grades, Lucy Orr five A grades and Charis Robinson and Jodie McCourt four A*/A grades.

Principal Dr Stephen Reid again noted the hard work and dedication of the staff at Larne High School and congratulated the pupils on their outstanding performance.

Dr Reid said: “We must acknowledge the hard work of all pupils who have achieved very strong results. Nor must we forget that, unlike last year, the young people had to sit a large number of assessments in a relatively short period of time, many under exam conditions, in order to be awarded their grades. This put our pupils under a lot of pressure and I am delighted that their perseverance and determination has paid off.”

Dr Reid went on to say that “while it is fantastic to be able to report the high grades achieved by some students, for many pupils B and C grades are also significant achievements and have been achieved with a lot of hard work”.

With seven A star-A grades Stephen Olaluwoye is Larne High School's top GCSE pupil.

He continued: “The staff and governors are extremely proud of our young people and their achievements and we are looking forward to working with them in the sixth form over the next two years. We are delighted that the school is now oversubscribed with over 100 pupils returning to Year 13.”

Jodie McCourt celebrating her exam success at Larne High School.

