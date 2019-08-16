Larne High School records ‘best ever’ A Level results

The governors and staff at Larne High School have expressed delight with the high degree of success enjoyed by pupils at A Level.

Over the past few years the school has held its own at A Level with the examination results being in line with the Northern Ireland average.

Smiles all round at Larne High School on Thursday.

This year the outcomes have exceeded the average by almost 20%, according to a Larne High School statement.

Four pupils achieved the equivalent of 3 A* grades while another six achieved at least two A*s. Six more pupils achieved at least 3 A grades.

Over 60% of the grades achieved by the pupils were at A*-A standard.

Principal, Dr Stephen Reid, commended the hard work and dedication of the staff in the school.

Larne High School pupils proudly displaying their results.

He noted that the hours of extra work put in by the teachers and the strong relationships they have built with the pupils have contributed in no small part to these excellent results.

He praised the dedication of the pupils and recognised the importance of the support the school and the pupils receive from parents.

In the statement, the school added: “These results justify the bold decision taken by governors and senior staff to expand the sixth form provision in the school two years ago and more than double the number of subjects on offer.

“The current results demonstrate the success of that strategy for the school. It is also clear that between Larne High School and Larne Grammar School the town can now offer a wide range of A Level and further education options for all pupils and there is no need for pupils to leave the town to develop their education.

Enjoying exam success in sixth form.

“From September, Larne High School will have more new courses on offer including a new School of Engineering and a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing Arts.

“Anyone interested in coming to the school to take courses should make contact with the principal once they have received their GCSE results.”

Sixth form pupils receiving their exam results at Larne High School.

Larne High School pupils have been commended by the princpal for their effort.

Pupils pose for a photo after picking up their results

Pupils pleased with their exam outcomes.