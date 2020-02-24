Larne High School alert ‘a hoax’

A security incident at Larne High School this afternoon (Monday) has now ended.

In a text update to parents, the school - based at Sallagh Park in the Co Antrim town - stated police carried out an extensive search of the grounds and a “threat that had been issued was declared a hoax”.

Larne High School (image by Google).

The message added: “The school acted on PSNI advice throughout the incident so pupils remained safe. School will end as normal.”

The adjacent Moyle Primary School and Nursery Unit posted a message on its Facebook page to “reassure everybody the school is operating as usual”.

Earlier today, the PSNI was also called to Larne and Inver Primary School following the receipt of threatening letters.

In a note to parents, Kirk Patterson, principal of Larne and Inver PS, said: “Our school received two anonymous, threatening letters this morning and as a precaution the PSNI were called to address the matter

“At no stage was anyone in any danger and the issue has now been dealt with in line with school and PSNI procedures.”