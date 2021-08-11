Larne Grammar School grades ‘reflect talent, ability and hard work of pupils’

The 2020/21 academic year was greatly impacted by Covid-19, social distancing, remote learning, periods of isolation and the cancellation of the 2021 summer examination eeries. Examination boards were required to put in place alternative arrangements for the awarding of GCSE, AS and ‘A’ Level qualifications for the second year in a row. Centres were asked to use a range of evidence to arrive at a professional and academic judgement of the standard at which each student was performing in the context of the specification for which they were entered.

Although continued restrictions prevented all of pupils and parents being invited into school to receive their results, Larne Grammar said it was delighted to report on some of the many successes achieved by our Year 14 and Year 13 pupils.

At A Level, a total of 29 pupils achieved at least 3 A grades. Four pupils were each awarded 3 A* grades. Isaac Holst was awarded these impressive grades in Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics; Rory Madden in Mathematics, Physics and Spanish; Jenna Stephens in English Literature, Health and Social Care and Information Technology; and Daniel Vasey in Art and Design, Geography and Mathematics. Isaac will now progress to study Astrophysics at the University of Edinburgh whilst Rory, Jenna and Daniel are going to Queen’s University Belfast to study Product Design Engineering, English and Architecture respectively.

Leah McMinn and Kristropher Wilson achieved 2 A*s and 1 A grade.

Amy Campbell, Leah McMinn, Jacob Mizzi, Adam Smith, Matthew Vasey and Kristopher Wilson each achieved 2 A*s and 1 A grade; Daniel McCullough and Cameron McGregor were awarded 1 A* and 3 A grades whilst Callum Adair, Madison Agnew, Lars Bodnarchuk, Iain Crooks, Noah Ku, Kirsten Leitch, Caitlin McGarel, Sarah Murray, Avianne Porter, Faith Smyth and Katherine Meehan achieved 1 A* and 2 A grades.

A further six pupils, Kerry Bouma, Kerys Jenkins, Louise McCrea, Eva McGeown, Kallie McKeown and Logan Mulholland achieved three A grades.

The AS results achieved by the school’s Year 13 pupils were equally impressive. Twelve pupils, Taylor Beggs, Sophie Dalyrmple, Clara Devlin, Ben Dundee, Ciara Gilmartin, Caoimhe Lagan, Grace Logan, Jayden Martlew, Hannah McCloskey, Ellie Rea, Rachel Stewart and Jayden Kyle were awarded four A grades.

A further 16 pupils, Scott Alexander, Lucy Davies, Lilly Gillespie, Anna Henry, Ellie Houston, Josh Kale, James Maule, Abbie McKeown, Jenna O’Sullivan, Lucy Ritchie, Megan Ritchie, Callum Robinson, Chloe Surgenor, Molly Ringland, Summer Robinson and Robin Wynn achieved at least three A grades.

Cameron McGregor was awarded 1 A*and 3 A grades.

Commenting on these results, principal Jonathan Wylie said: “This has been another very challenging year for our pupils who, as well as experiencing another year in which their education has been significantly disrupted, have faced the uncertainty resulting from the decision to cancel the AS and ‘A’ Level examinations for a second successive year.

“In the context of all the difficulties they have faced, the grades awarded this year reflect the talent, ability and hard work of these particular cohorts of pupils and I congratulate them on the outstanding results they have achieved.

“I would like to wish our Year 14 students all the best as they leave us to commence university or their chosen career. I look forward to hearing of their future successes.”

Jenna Stephens, Daniel Vasey and Matthew Vasey picking up their exam results at Larne Grammar School on Tuesday.

Scott Alexander, Lucy Ritchie, Lucy Davies, Ellie Houston, Abbie McKeown and Jenna O'Sullivan.

Larne Grammar School's Eva McGeown and Kallie McKeown, achieved 3 A grades.

Larne Grammar sixth form pupils, from top left:: Madison Agnew, Faith Smyth, Sarah Murray, Caitlin McGarel, Katherine Meehan, Brogan and Avianne Porter.