Larne Grammar School GCSE pupils congratulated on their ‘excellent results’

Following on from Tuesday’s A Levels results, staff and pupils at the school have been celebrating the achievements of this year’s GCSE cohort.

It was particularly successful results day for Asia Haraburda and Rhianna Taylor who gained a full set of 10 A* grades.

Meanwhile, Katie Allen, Anna Campbell, Eva Conway and Sam Drummond each achieved 9 A*s and 1 A.

Olivia Sloan and Stephen Smith both achieved 8 A*s and 2 A grades whilst Keeva Bell gained 7 A*s and 3 A grades.

Lauren Semple, Erin Millar and Naomi Russell each achieved 6 A* grades.

A further 13 pupils, Bronwyn Liddle, Harry McAuley, Alex McMahon, Robin Park, Elle Finnigan, Daniel Hill, Monica Cameron, Isabelle Oakley, Samuel Whaley, Clare Wilson, Ethan Simpson, Alexandria McAtackney and Tierney McFerran, gained a full set of A*s and As. In total, 33 pupils obtained at least 8 A grades.

Commenting on these results, Mr Wylie said: “While our pupils may not have obtained their results through the normal examination process, there should be no doubt that the grades achieved by the Class of 2021 are the result of the hard work, talent and ability of the students and the dedication and support of the school staff.

“I congratulate each and every one of our pupils on their success. The excellent results they have achieved provide them with a passport to the next stage of their education and we look forward to welcoming the majority of them back into sixth form to begin their ‘A’ Level studies.”

