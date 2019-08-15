Larne Grammar School celebrates ‘outstanding set of results’

Results day proved to be a cause for celebration at Larne Grammar School as the Year 14 cohort continued the trend of producing very strong A Level outcomes.

With 83.3% of pupils achieving three A*-C grades - the Department of Education’s key measure

Top performing AS pupil Emma McAlister was awarded 4 A grades.

of performance - they will have performed well above the Northern Ireland grammar school average for the fourth year in succession, according to Larne Grammar.

The percentage of pupils achieving three A*-B grades (51.1%) was also the best ever achieved

by the school. Almost three quarters of all entries were graded A*-B - “firmly establishing Larne Grammar School as one of the top performing schools in the country”.

Two pupils were awarded three A* grades. Nicholas Guy, formerly of Olderfleet Primary School, achieving the highest possible grades in Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics and Eva Kelso, formerly of St MacNissi’s PS, in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics.

James, Hannah and Jakob achieved 2 A*s and 1 A.

Nicholas will now go on to study Engineering at Durham University whilst Eva will read Medicine at Queen’s University Belfast.

Closely following their success were James Beggs, formerly of Ballycarry PS, Hannah Best, Jakob Holst and Meg McCubbin, all formerly of Cairncastle PS, who each achieved two A*s and 1 A.

A further five pupils, Jamie McKay, Reece Mills, Kim Niblock, Emma O’Sullivan and Bence Tasnadi, obtained one A* and two A grades whilst Joshua Houston gained three As.

The ‘AS’ results achieved by the school’s Year 13 pupils were very strong at every measure - 53% of

Head girl Meg McCubbin achieved 2 A*s and 1 A.

the cohort achieved at least three A or B grades which bodes well for another excellent set of A

Level results in 2020.

Zoe Bain and Emma McAlister were awarded four A grades with a further 12 pupils, Thea Bareham, Luke Clarke, Karen Currie, Holly Drummond, Jamie Maybin, Chloe McKay, Lauren McKenna, Abbie McWhirter, Keryn Wilson, Daisie Conway, Sophie Farquhar and Iain Gingles, achieving at least three As.

Commenting on these results, Jonathan Wylie, principal of Larne Grammar School, said: “I am delighted for all of our pupils and their teachers. This outstanding set of results is testament to the hard work and determination of our staff, pupils and their families.

Among the Larne Grammar School high achievers at AS, gaining at least 3 As, were Iain, Keryn and Daisy.

“Larne Grammar School continues to deliver the highest quality educational experience for the young people of Mid and East Antrim. We are proud of our students and delighted by their success.

“On behalf of everyone associated with the school I would like to wish our Year 14 students every success as they leave us to commence university or their chosen career.”

Sophie and Karen were among the AS high achievers.

AS high achievers Chloe and Lauren.