Larne Grammar GCSE results ‘continue to break records’

Following last week’s A-Level results, staff and pupils are Larne Grammar School are celebrating the achievements of this year’s GCSE cohort.

With last year’s GCSE results being the best recorded in the history of the school there was “increased pressure on the current group to perform well”, the school said.

Year 12 have managed to claim a piece of history themselves by securing the best ever percentage of A*-A entries (52.2%) and best ever percentage of A*-C entries (96.1%).

While over a quarter of the cohort were awarded at least eight A grades, there was particular delight for Isaac Holst, formerly of Cairncastle Primary School and Rory Madden, formerly of Corran Integrated Primary School, who were both awarded 10 A* grades.

Following closely behind were Amy Campbell (9A*, 1A), Leah McMinn (9A*, 1A), Iain Crooks (8A*, 2A) and Matthew Vasey (7A*, 3A).

Kaitlin Nelson, Noah Ku and Avianne Porter each achieved 6 A*s and 4 As followed by Adam Smith and Kallie McKeown (6 A*, 3 A) and Sarah Murray and Kristopher Wilson (5 A*, 5 A). Cameron McGregor, Daniel Vasey and Sophie Reid were awarded 5 A* and 4 A grades.

A further eight pupils, Leighton Moore, Erin Napier, Ross Davidson, Mark Andrews, Kerry Bouma, Sam Lyle, Tamzin McMahon and Madison Agnew achieved 29 A* and 39 A grades.

Larne Grammar Principal, Jonathan Wylie, said: “These results provide further cause for celebration, following on from last week’s A-Level success.

“Congratulations to all of our Year 12 pupils whose hard work has been rewarded today. We look forward to the vast majority of our students returning to the school to study in sixth form and we wish our leavers all the best for the future.”