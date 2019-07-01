Larne girl Niamh is Junior Choir Singer of the Year

A primary seven pupil at St Anthony’s Primary School, Larne, won Junior Choir Singer of the Year, on Thursday evening, in Belfast.

Eleven-year-old Niamh Reynolds is continuing “an extremely successful 2019” after winning first place in vocal solo in her age group at Larne, Mossgrove, Ballyclare, Coleraine, Ballymena and Belfast festivals as well as picking up Overall Primary Award at Ballymena Music Festival.

Niamh, whose family have always had a love of live performing, said: “My granda, Malachy Reynolds, always loved to perform with Larne Male Voice Choir, at concerts and weddings, and it is lovely to be able to follow in his footsteps and also sing some of the same songs that Granda would have performed.

Principal Aine Fleming added: “Niamh has been such a credit to the school and we are extremely proud of her success and wish her well with singing and her transfer to secondary education.”

The Junior Choir Singer of the Year event was run by Lagan Camerata. Niamh’s success won her school £100 in music vouchers as part of her prize.