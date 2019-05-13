‘Hilly 100’ raises £3,000 for Roddensvale

The annual ‘Hilly 100’ fundraiser for Roddensvale School in Larne which took place yesterday (Sunday) has raised £3,000.

One hundred and 20 cyclists lined up for the 60 km and 100 km challenges.

Setting off on the "Hilly 100".

Participants included Roddensvale principal John Madden and members of East Antrim cycling clubs incuding Team Knockagh Cycling Club, Kings Moss, Team Madigan, Glens Cycing Club and Ballycastle Cycling Club and individuals.

The first leg of the “wonderfully scenic yet challenging course” from Larne took participants along the Coast Road to Glenarm and up Glencloy before the group split and the longer course proceeded to Broughshane. Both routes took cyclists to Slemish.

The return took in Munie Road, Starbog Road, Drumahoe and Killyglen.

While all the cyclists were checking their tyres, limbering up ahead of the event, a group of senior school Roddensvale pupils helped to boost the fundraiser by taking turns on a static bike at Lusty’s Centra shop, at Old Glenarm Road, collecting over £200 in-store on Friday afternoon.

Registration for the "Hilly 100".

John Madden said: “The event was sponsored primarily by Lusty’s Centra Garage, Larne. Mr. Lusty has been a fabulous supporter of the school for a number of years since his daughter Naomi Lusty attended the school. Other contributors were Inspired Cycling, Chain Reaction Cycles, Donnelly’s Home Bakery and Coffee Shop, Ballycastle, plus Mid & East Antrim Borough Council.

“Every penny of the money taken will be used to benefit pupils. The school is a registered charity through our parents and friends’ association. Without these addition funds we could not buy the extra items which make all the difference to pupil provision at Roddensvale.

“I would like to express our deepest appreciation, on behalf of the pupils, to everyone who got behind the event.

“We are always very grateful for any additional resources that can be provided, through the kindness of the local community, to improve the quality of provision and enrich the learning experiences of some very deserving children and young people.”