Graduate first for Whitehead student Gary

Whitehead man Gary Stevens is the first Phd student to graduate from the Sir William Wright Technology Centre at Queen’s University Belfast.

Twenty-seven-year-old Gary carried out his Mechanical Engineering PhD at the W-Tech centre at Queen’s School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

Gary said: “It was brilliant to be able to carry out my research in collaboration with such a reputable industrial partner.

“The main highlight of my PhD was being able to see the impact of the research that I was doing in the real world. My research was able to answer crucial questions and direct engineering effort on the next generation of mild hybrid buses from Wrightbus.”

Dr Robert Best, Engineering Manager for Research at Wrightbus, commented: “The collaboration between Wrightbus and Queen’s University Belfast through the Sir William Wright Technology Centre focuses on delivering the state of the art in public bus technology.

“Gary’s research has played an important role in the development of our hybrid double-decker bus (HEV), and his work has delivered new tools and methods which can be used in our future product lines.”

Since completing his degree, Gary has started a job as a mechanical engineer at an automotive company based in the north east of England.

He was awarded his PhD degree in mechanical engineering from the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering last Wednesday (July 3).

The aim of the engineering research facility at Queen’s is to “promote research and advanced engineering to facilitate the creation and development of technologies suitable for today’s bus industry, particularly as these needs become increasingly complex”.

The centre is named after the Wrightbus founder William Wright CBE.