Glynn pupils point the way on school attendance

Glynn Primary School pupils are the screen stars of a new campaign promoting regular classroom attendance.

They were chosen to take part because of the school’s impressive attendance records.

The children, the school revealed, were filmed for the Department of Education for Northern Ireland’s ‘Miss school, miss out’ campaign, which was launched this week.

Children and staff from Glynn PS feature in the TV advert and promotional literature.

Diane Hawthorne, principal, said: “At Glynn Primary School the whole school average attendance is consistently above the Northern Ireland average.

“Thanks to our ‘glynntastic’ parents and community for their support and the importance they place on regular attendance at school.”