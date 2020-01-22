Former Carrickfergus principal appointed Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim

A former Carrickfergus school principal has been appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim.

Jackie Stewart MBE, retired head of Downshire School (now amalgamated with Carrickfergus College as Carrickfergus Academy), said she is proud to have been appointed to the role.

Mrs Stewart said: “I was very honoured and delighted to be offered the position of Deputy Lieutenant. I have always had huge admiration for the dedication and work carried out by the past and present Lord Lieutenants (Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE and Mr David McCorkell) and their Deputies and I look forward to joining a very strong team in Co Antrim.

“I am very proud of our county and will endeavour to serve its people and organisations to the very best of my ability.

“I look forward to the challenge ahead and to meeting new people and renewing acquaintances as I carry out my duties on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant.”

After a 35-year career at Downshire, including 12 as principal, Mrs Stewart was awarded an MBE in June for services to education.

Since retiring from teaching, the Islandmagee resident has also enjoyed working as a tour guide at The Gobbins, Islandmagee and becoming a member of the Rotary Club of Carrickfergus. She is also chairperson of Carrick Connect, an organisation which helps support and encourage disaffected youth towards achieving better social skills and qualifications.

Extending congratulations to Mrs Stewart, Carrick Councillor Andrew Wilson, said: “Jackie is well regarded across the county, particularly in Carrickfergus where she served with distinction as headmistress of Downshire School.”

Echoing these sentiments, Alderman Billy Ashe MBE said: “Mrs Stewart’s appointment as a DL is very well deserved.”