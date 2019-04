Carnlough and Larne libraries will be taking part in a Festival of Learning next month.

Carnlough Library will be hosting a “night at the movies” with film buff Eddie Goodwin who will be opening the village’s film archive.

This event will take place on May 7, from 6.30 pm until 7.30 pm.

Meawhile, Larne Library will be holding paper flower craft sessions, on May 7, 14, 21 and 28, from 11.00 am until noon, with paper flowers being made for a display in the library.