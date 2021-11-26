Excitement mounting ahead of Larne GS v Carrickfergus GS in Schools’ Cup rugby

Larne Grammar School will play host to Carrickfergus Grammar School in the competition this Saturday (November 27) at 10.00am.

Team captains, Scott Alexander, Larne and Sam Daniels, Carrickfergus, attended the launch at Kingspan Stadium, where the draw for the second round was also made.

The tournament structure for the 2021/2022 season sees four entry levels with Larne and Carrick vying for the right to play Regent House in the second round with that game to be played on or before Saturday, December 11.

Carrickfergus Grammar School scrum-half Ellis Branagh in action against Antrim Grammar. The North Road team meet Larne in the Schools' Cup on Saturday.

A total of six teams will advance from Round 2 and then be joined by 10 other teams with a draw to take place to produce eight fixtures. And a total of eight teams will progress from the third round to be joined by another eight teams - again leading to eight fixtures.

Trophy, bowl and subsidiary shield competitions are also part of the format.

Looking ahead to the visit to Larne, a Carrickfergus Grammar School representative said: “The more support the better!”

