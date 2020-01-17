Drama Circle bring Christie classic to Larne stage

Larne Drama Circle will be presenting the Agatha Christie classic - And Then There Were None - in the McNeill Theatre, Larne Leisure Centre, over three nights from February 19-21 at 7.30pm.

Larne Drama Circle is delighted to bring this stage version of one of the most successful and darkest novels by the ‘Queen of Crime’ to the town for their spring production. It tells the tale of 10 strangers lured to a remote island off the coast of Devon.

All that the guests have in common is a wicked past that they are unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. The growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension is sure to keep audiences guessing to the very end.

Booking opens Monday, February 3, with tickets (£9) available from The Book Nook/Larne Visitor Point 96 Main Street, Larne, (Tel: 028 2826 0395) Mon - Fri: 6.30am - 5.30pm and Sat: 6.30am - 5.00pm.