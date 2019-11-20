Celebrity couple cut ribbon at integrated school’s new building in Larne

Celebrity couple Connor Phillips and Holly Hamilton officially opened Corran Integrated Primary School’s new premises in Larne.

The television presenters and NI Council for Integrated Education (NICIE) patrons cut the ribbon at the state-of-the-art building before meeting pupils and staff.

Denise MacFarlane, principal of Corran Integrated Primary School, said: “It is a great honour to have Connor and Holly visit our school and officially open our school building.

“We are delighted with our new, purpose-built school building, it’s like a dream come true. Our school started in 1991 in an industrial estate then moved to mobile classrooms in Blackcave North the following year. It’s been a long wait but it’s been worth it.”

Welcoming the special guests, Roisin Marshall, CEO of NICIE, said: “It’s especially nice to have them carry out the official opening of this beautiful new school building.”

Connor and Holly said: “We’ve had a delightful day and really enjoyed meeting the young people.

“We are delighted to be have the opportunity to spend time in an integrated school and to support NICIE in the vital work they do with parents, schools and young people to help bring more people together in Northern Ireland and make it a better place for all of us.

“Indeed, we’ve been completely overwhelmed by the welcome and wonderful reception we’ve received here.”

Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips with pupils at the official opening.