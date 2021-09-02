20mph speed limits announced for eight East Antrim schools in latest roll out

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon today (Thursday) announced the roll out of the programme at 106 schools across Northern Ireland.

The list includes St Nicholas’ Primary School, Minorca Drive and Eden Primary School Larne Road, both Carrickfergus and Glynn Primary School, Main Road, Glynn, Larne.

Meanwhile, in Newtownabbey the scheme will be rolled out at Glengormley High School, Ballyclare Road, Carnmoney, Glengormley; Kings Park Primary School, Kings Drive, Newtownabbey; Newtownabbey Ind. Christian School, Ballyclare Road Glengormley; Abbots Cross Primary School, Doagh Road, Newtownabbey and Whitehouse Primary School, Doagh Road, Newtownabbey

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs, who had lobbied the minster for the safety upgrade, said: “Reducing speed reduces the likelihood of an accident and the severity of the injuries should one occur . I therefore welcome the announcement that some more local schools are to get the 20mph variable speed signage during school opening and closing to reduce the speed of traffic.”

At each of the schools new road signs will be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit roundel signs with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced speed limit applies.

Mr Beggs added: “Whilst this is phase II announcement, I would hope that it will not be too long before a other local schools, particular those on busy traffic routes or with higher speed limits will also get this upgrade to improve the road safety of children on route to and from school.”

Making the announcement, the minister said: “Road safety, especially around our schools, is a priority of mine and it is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates.

“For Phase 2, schools in Northern Ireland were assessed across our four roads divisions and schools in each division were identified based on considerations of need and individual site constraints. My officials are working hard to develop the schemes, take forward the legislation and put in place this new tranche of part-time 20mph speed limit measures at these schools.

“This is another step forward in our effort to make our roads safer, however, it is vital that all road users continue to take care on our roads. Together we can deliver safer places for all our communities.”

