Having sold 250 million albums across the globe and boasting a career that has spanned six decades, Sir Rod Stewart has already secured his place among pop music’s greats.

And yet the veteran rocker, whose hits include ‘Sailing’, ‘Baby Jane’ and ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’, clearly has no plans to hang up his microphone anytime soon.

Indeed, Sir Rod has announced an eight-date arena tour in support of his new album ‘The Tears of Hercules’.

So when can you get hold of tickets to see him - and where will his tour dates be?

Here’s what you need to know.

When do Rod Stewart tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the eight-date tour go on general sale at 9am on Friday 29 October.

Those wishing to purchase tickets can do so via the Live Nation website.

So far, ticket prices are yet to be confirmed.

If you are a Live Nation member, you can access tickets from 9am on Thursday 28 October.

You can also get early access to tickets if you pre-order Rod Stewart’s new album by midday on Wednesday 27 October from the Dig! Store.

Rod Stewart will be touring in support of his 31st studio album - The Tears of Hercules (image: Getty Images)

Where is Rod Stewart touring?

Here is a full list of his UK tour dates and when they are taking place:

November 2022

16 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

22 - London - The O2

29 - Glasgow - Ovo Hydro

December 2022

6 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

9 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

13 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

14 - Manchester - AO Arena

17 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

If you’re unable to see Rod Stewart in the UK, he will be touring across the globe between March and October 2022.

Sir Rod will perform 41 dates across Australia, New Zealand and the USA.

When does Rod Stewart’s new album come out?

The Tears of Hercules will be released on 12 November 2021.

It will be the 76-year-old’s 31st studio album.

The album will contain 12 tracks, nine of which have been written by Sir Rod.

The first track to be taken from the album - ‘One More Time’ - has already been released on all digital and streaming services.

The Tears of Hercules will also feature a song titled ‘Touchline’, which the rock star has dedicated to his father, and reflects on his family’s love of football.

In the album’s sleeve note, Sir Rod describes his latest effort as “by far my best album in many a year”.

He will no doubt be hoping it will emulate the success of his most recent effort - 2019’s ‘You’re in my Heart’ - which became his tenth number one album.

Should The Tears of Hercules succeed, he will once again break the record for the oldest male solo artist to ever top the UK Official Albums Chart.

Sir Rod was 74 years and 11 months old when he teamed up with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to release ‘You’re in my Heart’.

