Whitehead launch for guide book showcasing 50 years of railway preservation

A new souvenir guidebook to Whitehead Railway Museum has been officially launched by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow.

The ceremony took place in the Edwardian Tea Room at the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland attraction, where the first citizen had a whistle stop tour of two of the galleries.

Charles Friel, long-standing member of the RPSI; Mark Kennedy, museum curator and MEA Mayor, Councillor Maureen Morrow.

Mark Kennedy, the museum curator, paid tribute to all those who had contributed to the publication.

He expressed thanks to the designer, Debra Wenlock and Charles Friel, who had supplied many of the colour photographs which adorn the glossy 64-page publication.

Mr Kennedy said the curatorial committee had helped with sub-editing while Richard Kenny and Stephen Comiskey had provided further artwork.

He added: “Since the museum opened there has been an obvious need for a souvenir guide and here it is. I wanted to show what the RPSI has achieved over more than 50 years and what it has to offer.

The Society runs dozens of steam train trips department from Whitehead, and as many again out of Dublin. Our trains have been patronised by one Queen, two Presidents, two James Bonds and a Taoiseach.”

Mr Kennedy said the guidebook was designed to provide a taster of the facilities on offer at the museum and to explain the role of the Society as the only provider of mainline steam train excursions in Ireland.

Councillor Morrow commended the RPSI for publishing the guidebook, which she said she had read closely prior to the ceremony.

“It is a great pleasure for me to be involved in the launch of such a marvellous publication,” she said. “It is a source of a great deal of information, but is readable by all ages.”

The Mayor drew attention to a photograph of current museum guide Brian Griffith during a visit as a child in short trousers to Balmoral signal box in Belfast. She reflected on the number of RPSI members whose interest in railways went back to childhood days.

The mayor mentioned the role played by Berkeley Deane Wise, the railway engineer, in developing Whitehead and the Gobbins Cliff Path. Praising the contribution made by the RPSI’s volunteers, Mrs Morrow said the work being carried out at Whitehead Railway Museum was “brilliant”.

The 64-page publication is available for purchase at the Edwardian Tea Room at £5 a copy.