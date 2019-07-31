Vandalism set-back at Blackhead Path

“Mindless vandalism” has been blamed for a smashing spree at a visitor attraction in Whitehead where a £3.5m renovation is underway.

Three construction vehicles at Blackhead Path were extensively damaged in a sustained smashing spree on two occasions last week.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, which is funding an urgent repair project to prevent collapse described the destruction as “unacceptable behaviour”.

The council has moved to offer assurances that the contractor FP McCann is “working hard to get this valued walk open as soon as possible”.

The local authority also said that that it is “seriously concerned and disappointed at this mindless vandalism”.

PSNI Carrickfergus has been focusing on Whitehead recently following reports of anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson said: “We are trying to provide a presence in areas highlighted by the community as having a problem with anti social behaviour.”

Last week, police reported criminal damage caused to multiple vehicles in the area of Windsor Avenue, Whitehead, which was believed to have occurred during the early hours of the morning. The PSNI is also investigating an incident of criminal damage to a property at Ransevyn Park, in Whitehead, where a window was smashed causing what police have described as “great distress” to the resident.

Meanwhile, the number of anti-social behaviour incidents reported to police in Mid and East Antrim since June last year was 3,660 compared to 3,784 for the previous 12 month period in the district.