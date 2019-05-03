Up to 700 vacancies on offer at Mid and East Antrim jobs fair

Up to 700 vacancies and 140 apprenticeships will be on offer at a job fair being organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on May 14.

More than 30 employers will be taking part in the event at The Braid in Ballymena which will be held from 11.00 until 4.00 pm.

It is being held in association with the Department of Communities.

A range of sectors will be represented including industry, care, engineering, hospitality and construction, as well as support organisations and apprenticeship providers.

Employers will be on hand to answer questions and discuss training and employment opportunities.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “Growing the economy is one of council’s key priorities, so what better way to do that than getting key employers from key sectors under one roof to bring those opportunities to everyone in the borough.

“We’re committed to helping optimise economic outcomes for businesses across the borough, and increasing employment.”

A range of support organisations will also be present to provide advice and guidance on training and employment programmes currently available for anyone seeking to upskill or retrain.

Rachel Doherty from GES Group, one of the employers attending the job fair, said: “We’re delighted to be taking part in this event to promote the employment opportunities available within the company.

“Applications for our 2019 Apprentice Programme will be available at the event, and we also have a range of engineering vacancies. We encourage everyone to engage with the local employers in attendance and to make the most of this opportunity.”

A bus will be leaving Carrickfergus Leisure Centre at 10.00 am, returning at 12.30pm and at 1.45pm, returning at 4.00 pm.