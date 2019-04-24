Training for businesses ahead of The Open at Royal Portrush

Businesses in Mid and East Antrim are being invited to take part in WorldHost Ambassador training.

It is being made available by the borough council in association with Tourism NI ahead of the Open at Royal Portrush, to be held from July 14 to 21.

A half-day programme will take place at three venues next month.

The first will be held at Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort on Thursday, May 16, from 9.30am until 2pm; Cairndhu Golf Club, Larne, Wednesday, May 22, from 9.30am until 2pm; Whitehead Golf Club, Thursday, May 30, from 9.30am until 2pm.

A council spokesperson said: “Now is your chance to become a WorldHost Ambassador for golf and for the destination and to let us capitalise on our recent Lonely Planet accolade."

A minimum number of nine participants is required to run each session. The cost is £15 per delegate, including lunch.

Further sessions may take place in evenings and at weekends. To express an interest in this, please contact Zoe.Lindsay@midandeastantrim.gov.uk