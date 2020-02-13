Stealth Translations opens new business premises in Larne

A Larne company has marked its 15th anniversary with the official opening of new, expanded business premises.

Stealth Translations Ltd, which plans to create additional employment, welcomed the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow and invited guests to its Redlands Crescent base for the milestone celebration.

Stealth Translations Ltd is celebrating 15 years in business.

The company, which has sales offices in Italy, Germany and the USA, also launched the new ‘Bridge 2 Export’ service. This offers a full range of inbound and outbound business process services utilising its innovative virtual contact centre technology.#

The high quality technical translation services provider has worked with Mid and East Antrim Council as a participant on a number of business support programmes including Amplify’s Business Escalator, Sales Growth and Digital Boost initiatives.

Speaking at the opening event, Cllr Morrow praised the firm and its managing director, Stephen Weir, for their continued commitment to the borough’s economy.

The Mayor said: “I have watched the progress of Stealth Translations as a start-up in LEDCOM back in 2005, progressing to be a recipient at Larne Business Awards in 2012 and becoming the successful company from the Larne Borough in the Invest NI Go Global competition in 2014.

“It is with great delight that I acknowledge their 15 years in business, as well as their continued expansion and investment into our local economy and particularly the Larne area.

“I was very excited to hear about the plans that Stephen and his team have to create new jobs and develop new services for local and export markets.

“Stealth Translations has worked closely with council over the last six years, and I am delighted at the impact that continual engagement with ourselves and other stakeholders such as Invest Northern Ireland and InterTradeIreland has had on the business.”