Show your favourite Larne businesses you really appreciate them

Is there a Larne business where you feel staff really go out of their way to give good customer service?

Or is there an eating establishment in the area that you really enjoy visiting?

If so, there’s an easy way for you to show the local business community you appreciate their hard work.

The 2020 Larne Business Excellence Awards have two categories which are specially geared for readers of the Larne Times to get involved with. The awards - which recognise and celebrate the area’s diverse business world - are coming up in April and nominations are currently being sought for those worthy of praise. So why not put forward your favourites?

There are 13 categories in this year’s awards - 11 of these will be judged by an independent panel of judges. Two other categories - Readers’ Favourite Eating Establishment and Readers’ Favourite Customer Service - will be decided by readers of the Larne Times.

All you have to do to nominate a business for any category is simply go to www.larnebusinessawards.co.uk and submit your entry before Friday, March 20.

The awards are once again being hosted by the Larne Times, with Mid and East Antrim Borough ouncil as a headline sponsor.

The winners will be announced at a black tie dinner and awards night in Ballygally Castle Hotel on Wednesday, April 29.

For more details on the awards, please contact Julie Forde at julie.forde@jpimedia.co.uk or telephone 028 3839 5504