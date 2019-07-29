Recognition for services of Mid and East Antrim council workers

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Service Team – Parks, Grounds and Horticultural Services category in the 2019 APSE Service Awards.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Maureen Morrow said: “This is already a fantastic achievement to be shortlisted as one of the top finalists in the Best Service Team category for Parks, Grounds and Horticulture.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Service manage over 300 sites including premier parks, play parks, woodlands, sports pitches, cemeteries, allotment gardens, markets, harbours and marinas, local nature reserves, walk ways, off-street car parking, and 62 miles of beautiful coastline.

“The team was also shortlisted for APSE Best Service Team award in 2018, so it’s encouraging to see the same standard being maintained over a prolonged period.

“All the finalists are deserving of this recognition as being amongst the best in local public service delivery and should be proud of their excellent achievements to date.”

APSE Chief Executive Paul O’Brien said: “Local councils do great work but too often they are the unsung heroes of public services.

“These awards are about celebrating the hard work and achievements of frontline services and the local government workforce delivering them. “These services and local initiatives make a real difference to local places and local people. Congratulations to all the finalists.”

The winners will be announced at APSE Annual Charity Awards Dinner, in aid of Parkinson’s UK on September 12 in Newcastle.