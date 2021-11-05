Poundland doubles team and trebles the size of its premises with new Larne store

Earlier this year, Poundland moved out of its Murrayfield Shopping Centre location and the search began for a much larger outlet.

At over 7,000 square feet, the new location at Laharna Retail Park is more than three times the size of the previous site.

The company has now increased the number of staff it employs in Larne from 10 to 20 and opening hours have also been extended to 9pm (Mon-Sat).

Olivia McLoughlin, Poundland’s country manager, said: “We are delighted to be moving to a new store in Larne as we further underline our commitment to the town and the local economy.

“Customers will love the new and extended ranges all under the one roof in our huge new store with the value only Poundland can offer.

“Our new Larne store will provide a fantastic range of items so customers can get more of what they need in one trip and our investment in the design and layout will give them the best possible shopping experience.”

As well as the rollout of PEP&CO, which has become one of the top 20 clothing brands in the UK, further features at the store include large trolleys and belted checkouts

And it joins the growing number of Poundland stores – now standing at more than 200 across the UK – to offer chilled and frozen food as part of the discount retailer’s project, Diamond Ice.

While the outlet - on the site of the former New Look and M&Co shops - will still offer the everyday essentials, groceries, drinks and snacks, it will also have revamped health and beauty, entertainment, stationery and craft ranges.

