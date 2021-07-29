Pop-up shop residency interest invited for Larne and Carrickfergus town centres
Expressions of interest to take part in a pop-up shop initiative in Larne and Carrickfergus town centres are being sought by Mid and East Borough Council.
The year-long project, in partnership with the Department for Communities, is due to commence early autumn.
In a statement, council explained: “Applications will be considered from constituted groups based in the Mid and East Antrim Borough with public liability insurance.
“Residency in the pop-up shop is available for a period of one week or more depending on activity. Dates are available from September 2021 to August 2022.”
Eligible groups include⬇:️
• music artists/groups
• photography groups
• historical societies
• sports groups
• community groups
• artist/arts and crafts groups
• drama groups.
For more details and an application form, email [email protected]
