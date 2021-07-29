Pop-up shop residency interest invited for Larne and Carrickfergus town centres

The year-long project, in partnership with the Department for Communities, is due to commence early autumn.

In a statement, council explained: “Applications will be considered from constituted groups based in the Mid and East Antrim Borough with public liability insurance.

“Residency in the pop-up shop is available for a period of one week or more depending on activity. Dates are available from September 2021 to August 2022.”

Carrickfergus town centre is part of the pop-up shop project.

Eligible groups include⬇:️

• music artists/groups

• photography groups

• historical societies

• sports groups

• community groups

• artist/arts and crafts groups

• drama groups.

For more details and an application form, email [email protected]

