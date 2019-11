Hundreds of customers are currently without power in Larne after a power cut hit the town.

The Times understands a total of 924 customers have lost their power supply.

The outage occurred shortly after 10am today.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said: “We’ve located the fault on the network and repairs will begin as soon as possible. The fault is due to equipment failure.”

The estimated restoration time for the fault is 1.30pm.