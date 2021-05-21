New Northern Regional College role for Larne enterprise champion

Ken Nelson MBE, CEO of LEDCOM, a business and social enterprise centre based in Larne and Ballyclare, will take up the college role from July.

A former recipient of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Promotion, Mr Nelson has previously served on a number of boards including Invest Northern Ireland and is the current chairman of InterTradeIreland.

He said: “I’m delighted to have this important opportunity to support the work of the further and higher education sector.

Ken Nelson.

“Skills development are key to economic growth, and I hope my extensive experience working with entrepreneurs, start-up and scale-up SMEs, micro enterprises and social enterprises will help NRC respond to emerging economic challenges and opportunities.”

The appointment, which is remunerated at a rate of £20,000 per annum, was made by Economy Minister Dianne Dodds.

The minister said: “The position of chair provides a significant opportunity to positively influence the provision of skills in Northern Ireland.

“Under Mr Nelson’s leadership, the governing body can help the college to provide the skills needed to drive our economic recovery post Covid-19 and help to build a modern economy, which includes supporting the most disadvantaged towards sustainable career pathways.”

Mr Nelson has extensive and proven experience in local, regional and cross-border economic development, through various executive and non-executive positions over the last 30 years.

Welcoming the appointment, Dr Norman Apsley OBE, chairman of LEDCOM, said: “NRC is vitally important within economic development as a key provider of skills in our region. With this appointment, LEDCOM looks forward to enhanced partnerships and co-operation within the economic development landscape as we all face up to the challenges and opportunities of the future.”

