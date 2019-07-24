New homes on former Antiville Primary site

A planning application has been lodged for a new housing development on a derelict site in Larne’s Antiville estate.

The application which has been made to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is for 36 new homes on the site of the former Antiville Primary School at Fairway.

Thirty-four of the new properties will be semi-detached and two detached.

The 4.45 acre site to the rear of Greenland Parade has a view extending to Larne Lough and Inver.

The site which went on the market for £300,000 was granted outline planning permission for residential development in 2008. Initially, between 50 and 70 new properties had been proposed.

Antiville Primary School closed in August 2005 following a decision taken by the North Eastern Education and Library Board after enrolment dropped to just 60 pupils.

Previously, the site has attracted anti-social behaviour involving upwards of 40 young people drinking and trespassing on the site to ride their scrambler bikes.

A spokesperson for planning consultancy Belfast-based Clyde Shanks said: “The new application, now reduced to 36 units (semi-detached/detached) with open amenity space and private gardens, reflects current market conditions for first time buyers.

“While no social housing is currently proposed, the applicant will consider all options post permission.

“The scheme has been carefully designed to ensure it complies with all planning policy and guidance and frontloaded with several comprehensive environmental reports.

Peter O’Hare, the developer, says: “We are very excited for this upcoming new development.

“Each three-bedroom, semi-detached home will be finished to the highest standard with a generous turnkey package, including a fully fitted stylish kitchen and modern bathroom suite ranging from 950 – 1050 sq ft.”

An extensive building project is currently underway at Larne west which is expected to see 500 new homes in the Ballyboley Road area.