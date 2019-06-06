New chief executive at Kilwaughter Minerals

Larne-based Kilwaughter Minerals Limited has welcomed a new chief executive officer.

Gary Wilmot joined the company from his role as Managing Director of Andor Technology Limited, part of Oxford Instruments plc, where he held several senior positions, including working as part of the plc group management board.

Gary replaces Simon McDowell who is moving to a non-executive director role on the Kilwaughter board.

The company said that he joins Kilwaughter Minerals to “build on the excellent track record of the company and further develop the growth strategy to realise a long term sustainable business”.

Gary is a graduate of Queen’s University and Warwick Business School. He is both a chartered director and chartered engineer and has held various director level roles in several businesses over a number of years.

Commenting on his appointment, Gary said: “This is a great business with quality products and excellent brand recognition. I’m honoured to have this opportunity and I very much look forward to working with the team to deliver the next phase of the company’s journey.”

Chairman of Kilwaughter Minerals Limited, Alan McClure added: “The board are delighted to appoint Gary to lead the business and we are looking forward to working together in the coming months and years.”

The company operates throughout the UK and Ireland within the construction and agriculture industries under the market leading K Rend and Kilwaughter Lime brands with offices in St Helens, Glasgow and Cork.