Mid and East Antrim traders urged to register for free for new shop support app

ShopMEA is described as a revolutionary marketplace platform, which will put your business, and any special offers or unique product ranges, straight into the hands of consumers - and it is completely free to register.

Designed exclusively by app developers bubltown, on behalf of council’s Town Centre Recovery Group.

By registering quickly and easily, town centre businesses in the Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus areas can update their own profile 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The town centre supporting app is easy to use.

The ShopMEA app is open to a maximum of 400 businesses initially, and interest to date is high, says council.

The Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, is encouraging businesses in the borough to register now.

“The ShopMEA app is really easy-to-use, regardless of your level of digital skill. It costs you nothing to join, gives you free promotion and provides access to a range of powerful features your customers will love including click-and-collect, local deliveries, scheduled deliveries and much more.

“Council continues to find new and creative ways of supporting our business community, and ShopMEA will help recharge the local economy with free promotion, powerful tools and dedicated support.

“If you’re interested in getting involved, but would like more information, please email [email protected] or speak to a member of the Town Centre team by calling 0300 124 500.”

The initiative is funded by the Department of Communities.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “My Department has been working with local councils to help local businesses recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The ShopMEA App will provide a great opportunity for businesses in the area to keep existing and new customers updated on the range of products and services they offer.

“I would encourage town centre businesses in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne to get involved, and maximise the benefits of this innovative offering, which will play an important role as we encourage citizens back to our high streets.”

Visit https://join.shopmea.co.uk/ to see your business included in the ShopMEA app and website while initial spots last. The deadline for sign-up is August 13.

--

Click here to read: Up to £2,000 available for community festivals in Mid and East Antrim Borough

0--