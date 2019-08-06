Mid and East Antrim support for Harland and Wolff workers

Mid and East Antrim councillor Ald. Billy Ashe MBE has expressed support for workers at Belfast’s Harland and Wolff shipyard which announced that it has gone into administration.

In a statement, Ald. Ashe said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with all the workers and their families affected by the huge uncertainty around the future of Harland and Wolff.

“Action is needed immediately to rescue a firm known and respected around the world.

“They might be giving up on the shipyard at some levels, but at local level we’re doing no such thing.

“The shipyard has big connections with our borough going back decades, particularly Carrickfergus, and there are still local people employed there.

“I am calling for all options to be exhausted if we have a chance to save the shipyard, which is a huge part of Northern Ireland manufacturing.”