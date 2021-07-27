Mid and East Antrim among worst in UK for pay rises - comparable to Outer Hebrides and Shetland Islands

And while that may seem low compared to the national average of 24%, residents there may still congratulate themselves that they did not see a much lower rise; In Aberdeen salaries have increased just 3% in the same period - eight times slower than the UK average increase.

The study, by money transfer experts Xendpay, used new ONS data to compare monthly wages from July 2014 to May 2021 across the UK.

In contrast to Aberdeen, the London boroughs of Hackney and Newham saw the highest spike of 45%, almost double the national average, and well above the London average of 32%.

After Aberdeen, the area with the second lowest rise was the Shetland Islands with just 12%, half the UK average.

The Outer Hebrides came third with just 13% over the seven year period.

On a national level, Scotland saw the lowest salary increases of all the UK’s countries, at just 17%, compared to 24% in England, 23% in Wales and 20% in Northern Ireland.

