Ledcom launches new Work Cube facility in Ballyclare

Having supported entrepreneurship for over 36 years, the Work Cube is part of a pipeline of support from the social enterprise company to encourage business start ups and scale ups in the Ballyclare area.

“As the business enterprise centre for the Ballyclare area, this development is an important part of our longer term plans to support entrepreneurship in the area”, said Ledcom chairman Dr Norman Apsley.

Offering a range of business services including advice, business plans, managed workspace and conference facilities, the Work Cube, located in The Square, by Choice, will give business owners and entrepreneurs a flexible and central location to establish themselves.

At the opening of the new Work Cube in Ballyclare are, from left, Michael McDonnell, Group Chief Executive of Choice Housing Ireland, Cllr Billy Webb, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Dr Norman Apsley, LEDCOM Chairman; Ken Nelson, LEDCOM Chief Executive Officer and Catherine Henderson, LEDCOM Business and Marketing Executive.

Ledcom experienced business support team will be available to users of the Work Cube to provide a range of business support services and connections.

Ledcom CEO, Ken Nelson, claims that the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic has forced local business owners and entrepreneurs to re-consider their business needs and re-asses how they operate on a daily basis.

“We know that the priorities of some companies and entrepreneurs have changed greatly over the last 15 months. Many are looking for opportunities to escape the city centre and what can sometimes be prohibitive rental rates.

“Over the last few years we have also seen an increase in ‘hotdesking’ and the new Work Cube is perfect for that.

“It’s our hope that the Work Cube will provide the ideal space for those who are just starting out on their business journey or even a business which has had to restructure as a result of the pandemic. We want this to be a space for everyone, regardless of business need.”

Welcoming the opening of the new Work Cube, Mayor of, Councillor Billy Webb said it was a “fantastic asset” to Ballyclare.

“I’m delighted that LEDCOM is now the business and enterprise centre for Ballyclare. The impact that they’ve had on business in County Antrim over these last decades is testament to their knowledge, expertise and drive to help others in business. It is great to see the launch of the new Work Cube in Ballyclare,” he said. “Supporting our local businesses is extremely important at all times but particularly now as we look to recover from the difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected almost every sector in one form or another.

“I have no doubt that this new Work Cube will be greatly utilised by the Ballyclare business community as it is a fantastic asset to the area. I also look forward to the continuing relationship between the Council and LEDCOM as we look to help this community together.”

The Work Cube has been supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and endorsed by the Ballyclare group of Councillors.

Michael McDonnell, Group Chief Executive of Choice Housing Ireland commented: “At Choice, our work is focused on creating sustainable and thriving neighbourhoods. We are excited to welcome budding entrepreneurs and businesses to the work cube at The Square, Ballyclare. Building strong and resilient communities is just as important to Choice as providing high quality homes. That’s why, across Northern Ireland, we are supporting individuals and businesses to enhance their environments, skills and prospects for long-term prosperity”.

