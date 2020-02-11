Launch of 2020 Larne Business Excellence Awards

The launch has taken place of the most prestigious event in the 2020 Larne business calendar.

The Larne Business Excellence Awards, hosted by the Larne Times, aims at recognising the talent and entrepreneurship that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the area.

Launching the Larne Times Business Excellence Awards at Larne Town Hall are: (front, from left) Dr Norman Apsley, chair, LEDCOM, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Maureen Morrow, Niall Curneen, Brighter Futures, general manager Larne Football Club, and Lyn Kernohan, sales executive, Larne Times; (back) Terry Ferry, Larne Times editorial, Judith Tweed, director, Islandmagee Energy and David Gillespie, general manager, LEDCOM.

This is the sixth time that the Larne Times has staged the awards, which pay homage to the long history of individual and collective industry upon which local towns have taken root and flourished and the companies which carry on that tradition today.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Mayor, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “I am delighted that Council is once again supporting the Larne Business Excellence Awards, which are the perfect way to showcase your business.

"There are 13 separate categories this year, so every business should find something to suit them.

"I would encourage all our local businesses to promote their good practice and submit their entries as soon as they can.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Maureen Morrow, launching the Larne Times Business Excellence Awards, included are Terry Ferry, editorial and Lyn Kernohan, sales executive, Larne Times.

"This year is the first time online entries can be made, which means it is now even more convenient to enter.

"I would like to thank all the sponsors of the awards again this year for their support. For information and guidance please contact Council’s Amplify Team by emailing amplify@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or telephone 028 2563 3363.”

Valerie Martin, Head of Content, jpimedia NI, publishers of the Larne Times, said: “We are delighted that once again Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has come board as the headline sponsor for this year’s awards.

"Our thanks too to Ledcom, Larne Port and P&O Ferries and Islandmagee Energy for their ongoing support.

Launching the Larne Times Business Excellence Awards at Larne Town Hall are: (front) Dr Norman Apsley, chair, LEDCOM, Anne Donaghy, chief executive, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Lyn Kernohan, sales executive, Larne Times; (centre) Gail Kelly, MEA Council and Niall Curneen, Brighter Futures, general manager, Larne Football Club; (back) Terry Ferry, Larne Times editorial, Judith Tweed, director, Islandmagee Energy and David Gillespie, general manager, LEDCOM.

"We are now inviting entries for the 13 categories which cover all aspects of business and economic life in the Larne area and I would encourage everyone in the business sector to get involved.”

Judging for 11 categories will be carried out by an independent panel. New for this year is Best Health and Wellbeing Initiative.

The winners of two categories - Readers’ Favourite Eating Establishment and Readers’ Favourite Customer Service - will be decided by readers of the Larne Times.

The winners will be announced at a black tie dinner and awards night in Ballygally Castle Hotel on Wednesday, April 29.

Launching the Larne Times Business Excellence Awards at Larne Town Hall are (from left) Dr Norman Apsley, chair, LEDCOM, Anne Donaghy, chief executive, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Terry Ferry, Larne Times editorial.

It couldn’t be easier to enter the awards - simply go to larnebusinessawards.co.uk and submit your entry before Friday, March 20.

For more details on the awards, please contact Julie Forde at julie.forde@jpimedia.co.uk or telephone 028 3839 5504