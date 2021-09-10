Larne views sought ahead of plans to invest in Dunluce and Lower Cross streets

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is currently developing an application for funding from the Department for Communities (DfC) to invest in the public realm in this area of the town.

The Mayor, Councillor, William McCaughey, said: “As part of the overall regeneration scheme, we are proposing to pedestrianise both Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street, and to extend the public footway on Bridge Street by removing the two on-street parking bays.

“We envisage that by pedestrianising the two streets it will create a vibrant and attractive space with the opportunity to develop a café culture and a plaza type area to host small events that will increase footfall in Larne town centre.”

Cllr Gregg McKeen, chair of council's Borough Growth Committee and the Mayor, Cllr William McCaughey, on Dunluce Street, Larne.

Cllr Gregg McKeen, chair of council’s Borough Growth Committee, said: “A few years ago public realm improvement works were completed in Larne with significant investment put into new streetscape, furniture and lighting, however this work did not extend to Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street.

“It is hoped that the regeneration works will act as a catalyst for further private and public sector investment in Larne, and with the development of a new hotel planned for this area in the near future now is an opportune time to focus on upgrading Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street to further enhance the area as a whole.”

In order to assist in the preparation of the funding bid and associated planning application, council is actively seeking the views of traders in the area and also from the wider public.

Cllr McCaughey said: “We want to hear from you on your perceptions of this area and your opinion on the proposed pedestrianisation of Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street.

“An online survey has been created and I would encourage as many of you as possible to complete it before the 20 September deadline.”

The online survey and proposal plans may be inspected by visiting: https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/larne-streets

--

Click here to read: Further plans revealed for Larne town centre regeneration

--

A message from the Editor: