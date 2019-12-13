Larne traders brighten up town centre with beautiful festive window displays

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, was delighted to present the winners of the Larne Christmas Dressing competition with their awards.

Over 20 businesses took up the challenge to create beautiful festive window displays to win the overall prize of a VIP Table for 10, kindly sponsored by Ballygally Hotel, at one of their tribute shows in the New Year.

Cllr Morrow said: “The amount of time and effort each business put into the competition was amazing and each one presented displays of such a high standard. I’d like to thank all those who took part in helping brighten up the street in Larne for the busy festive season.”

The winners of categories in food, services, home and interiors, clothing and accessories, charity and florists and crafts were: The Stove, NFU Mutual, Allen Interiors, Pitter Patter, Larne Cancer Research, and Mrs Bubbles Emporium. High Commended awards were presented to RA Glass, Thompsons, Hannah K, Diabetes UK and The Flower Lady. The overall winner was The Stove.