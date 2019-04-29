Larne Rotary Club given talk on Blue Plaques

The Rotary Club of Larne welcomed a visitor from the Ulster History Circle recently.

President Michael Thompson thanked Dr. Muriel Hill of the Ulster History Circle who gave an informative talk on the Blue Plaques scheme to members recently.

Blue Plaques are placed on buildings across Ulster to commemorate people of Northern Ireland who have been dead for more than 20 years who made a significant contribution to life in the province.

Blue Plaques are used to highlight a link between a location and a famous person, event, or former building on the site, serving as a permanent historical marker.