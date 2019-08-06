Larne retailer in running to retain title

Lusty’s Centra in Larne has been shortlisted in the ‘Drinks Retailer of the Year’ category for the Retail Industry Awards 2019.

The Retail Industry Awards reward excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories.

Michael McCormack, Managing Director for Centra in NI, said: “I would like to congratulate Lusty’s Centra on what is a great achievement to be shortlisted and recognised in these prestigious UK wide awards.

“Excellence is second nature to our retailers, whether that’s the customer service they provide or the food and drink they serve.

“We can now turn our attention to the awards night on September 17 and look forward to bringing home some wins for our retailers.”