Larne Renovation Generation’s tourist map an ‘asset’

The 10-strong volunteer group working for the betterment of Larne is one of three across Northern Ireland to receive support as part of a Brighter Communities £3K spring/summer funding pot.

Lynda Hill, Larne Renovation Generation committee member, said: “Over the years Larne has tended to get a hard time and whilst we as locals can have a laugh about it, we do get fed up with some of the criticism. In 2016 a few of us who are Larne born and bred got together and decided to be proactive and look at how we can make the town much more appealing to visitors and of course for everyone who lives in the area.

“Working alongside Mid and East Antrim Borough Council we set about generating ideas, lobbying the council and securing funding grants to help make a real difference to the town. Projects to date include colourful art murals and sculptures, a Dementia Garden and other planted zones, the launch of new jaunting car as well as a ‘Selfie Frame’ for visitors to record and share their own travel tales.

Helping Lynda Hill (left) from Larne Renovation Generation to put Larne firmly on the tourist map is Gemma-Louise Bond (right) from Power NI.

“Next on our agenda is a permanent large display board map of the town and the surrounding area and this is how we are using our £1000 Power NI Brighter Communities grant. We have an existing specially designed tourist map in paper format and we want to use those graphics and content to create a permanent structure which will be located centrally in Larne to help direct visitors to key attractions and provide some historical facts and interesting information about the town.”

Power NI’s Brighter Communities programme was first introduced back in April 2018 and since then, £40,000 has supported a huge variety of bespoke groups, clubs, charities and community organisations across Northern Ireland.

Gemma-Louise Bond, senior sponsorship & events executive at Power NI, said: “Congratulations to Lynda and her fellow members of Larne Renovation Generation. A permanent map of Larne and the surrounding Glenarm, Glenoe, Kilwaughter and Feystown region will be a real asset to the town’s visitors – both local and further afield during this summer season.

“So many more people will be holidaying at home this year so the group’s application to our Brighter Communities programme was timely indeed.”

--

Click here to read: Striking new ‘Jaunting Car’ artwork installed in Larne

--