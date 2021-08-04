Larne picks up bronze in High Street Heroes campaign

Run by Retail NI and the Irish News and supported by Camelot and Translink, shoppers were invited to vote for their favourite independent retailers and overall local high street.

Thee winners of the initiative were announced earlier this week.

Larne Main Street won third place in the High Street of the Year category, with Main Street Maghera winning second and Ormeau Road, Belfast claiming the top spot.

Minister for the Economy Gordon Lyons (second from right) and Glyn Roberts, Retail NI chief executive, with representatives from Mid and East Antrim Council, Translink and Larne Traders Group.

Riverdale business Hodge's also won third place in the Butcher category, with Ballymena's K&G McAtamney second and Brolly's Butchers, Clough Mills winning first place.

Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons visited Larne at the end of July to encourage shoppers to reward retailers for their tireless service to the community.

Mr Lyons said: “Independent retailers are the backbone of village, town and city centres across Northern Ireland. They have played a very important role throughout the pandemic and that will only increase as the recovery accelerates."