Larne family opens second store at port after £150k refurbishment

The Lusty family, already owners of Centra Larne in the town centre, have opened the doors to their second outlet at Larne Port.

The revamped premises on Redlands Road are supporting 15 jobs with plans to increase employment later in the year.

Following an extensive refurbishment, the store includes a large petrol forecourt, a hot and cold deli and a spacious seating area.

At the opening of Lusty's Centra Larne Port are Larne footballer Graham Kelly (centre) and owner Raymond Lusty (back right) with members of the store team.

Furthermore, there is ample on-site parking and an electric car charging port.

Owner Raymond Lusty said: “We are both proud and excited to unveil our newly developed store and look forward to welcoming customers whether travelling through the port or visiting the amenities nearby.

“Our team has been working hard over the past few months to bring this store to fruition and now, our focus turns to ensuring our customers enjoy all that is on offer as well as our great customer service.”

To mark the opening, the Larne Port team was joined by Larne FC’s Graham Kelly, who brought along the Co Antrim Shield, which the club won in December. Click here:

At the opening of Lusty's Centra Larne Port are Trevor Magill, Musgrave managing director, and store owners Raymond and Richard Lusty.

Commenting on the retailer’s continued expansion, Trevor Magill, managing director for Musgrave Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to see this refurbishment completed, a welcome addition to the growing Centra portfolio, and wish Raymond and his team all the very best.”

--

Click here to read: NI Centenary: New £1.7million Sandy Bay pavilion officially opened in Larne

--