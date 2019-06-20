Larne Caterpillar plant hosts energy forum

Caterpillar NI hosted more than 80 businesses attending the latest Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and SONI Energy Forum at its Larne plant on Tuesday.

Delegates, representing large energy users from across Northern Ireland, heard about Caterpillar’s energy strategy and were given an exclusive tour of the site.

Pictured L-R: Chris Morrow (NI Chamber); Ruth Lyttle (Caterpillar NI); Natasha Sayee (SONI) and Stewart Dickson MLA (Alliance Party).

Speakers included Caterpillar NI’s Director Mark McClure and Bob Barbour, CEO Smart Grid Ireland and the Centre for Competitiveness.

Contributors to a panel discussion, chaired by Naomi McMullan included Richard Rodgers, Head of Energy Group at the Department for the Economy, Kevin Shiels, Director of Retail and Consumer Protection at the Utility Regulator and Rodney Doyle, Director of Market Operations EirGrid and General Manager, SEMO.